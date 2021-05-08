St. Louis mayor vetoes tax breaks for 2 developments

New St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has vetoed property tax breaks for two developments, calling them too generous.

Jones, a Democrat elected last month, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that that she wants the developers to “come back to the table.” The tax incentives had been offered in two ordinances passed by the Board of Aldermen the day before Jones took office on April 20.

During her campaign, Jones said she wanted to de-emphasize tax breaks in areas such as the central corridor and steer more incentives to less well-off neighborhoods.

One of the developments is an $80 million apartment complex in the heart of Grand Center. The other is a $900,000 plan to renovate an old auto repair shop into commercial office space.