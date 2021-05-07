Granite Construction: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) on Friday reported a loss of $66.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Watsonville, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.45. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The contractor and construction materials producer posted revenue of $669.9 million in the period.

Granite Construction shares have climbed 56% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.