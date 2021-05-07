Cinemark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $208.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.75.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.53 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $114.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.5 million.

Cinemark shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.