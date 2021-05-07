Mednax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Mednax Inc. (MD) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $17.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $446.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $436.5 million.

Mednax shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 93% in the last 12 months.