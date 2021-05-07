Business

Forum Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET) on Thursday reported a loss of $29.7 million in its first quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $5.28 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to $3.95 per share.

The provider of manufactured technologies and applied products in the energy sector posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period.

Forum Energy shares have climbed 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Immersion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 07, 2021 5:04 AM

Business

Parts distributor building Kentucky facility, adding 80 jobs

May 07, 2021 4:44 AM

Business

Treasurer to host financial literacy conference for women

May 07, 2021 4:34 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service