MoneyGram: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $310.1 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300.3 million.

MoneyGram expects full-year revenue in the range of $315 million to $325 million.

MoneyGram shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.