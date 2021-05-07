Treasurer to host financial literacy conference for women

Kentucky Treasurer Alison Ball is hosting a virtual financial literacy conference for women.

Smart Women Smart Money offers women the opportunity to improve their knowledge about finances in multiple areas, a statement from Ball's office said. The event is free, but registration is required.

Conference sessions on June 4 will go over several topics including budgeting, investing, saving and getting out of debt, the statement said. There will also be information on credit scores, insurance and homebuying.

The coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted women, with many leaving jobs to care for children, Ball said.

“As schools and businesses re-open, it is encouraging to see women reentering the workforce, and now is the time to address gaps in retirement, savings and long term planning," she said.

The goal of the conference is to "inspire and empower women to lead financially successful lives,” Ball said.