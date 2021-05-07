Grains mixed, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May gained 15.50 cents at $7.6050 a bushel; May corn rose 5.50 cents at $7.55 a bushel; July oats lost 10.25 cents at $4.0925 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 4 cents at $16.03 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle rose 2.08 cents at $1.1625 a pound; May feeder cattle gained 3.35 cents at $1.3325 a pound; April lean hogs was up .42 cent at 1.1157 a pound.