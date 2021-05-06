EVO Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVO Payments, Inc. (EVOP) on Thursday reported a loss of $842,000 in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $106.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.7 million.

EVO Payments expects full-year revenue in the range of $483 million to $491 million.

EVO Payments shares have climbed 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 41% in the last 12 months.