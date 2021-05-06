BridgeBio Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $163.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.18.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 87 cents per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $462,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.5 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 72% in the last 12 months.