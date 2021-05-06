BioCryst: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.8 million.

BioCryst shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.