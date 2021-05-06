Evergy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $191.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had net income of 84 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

Evergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share.

Evergy shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.