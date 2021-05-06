Fidelity National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $373 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.22 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Fidelity National expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.52 to $1.55. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.34 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.35 to $6.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $13.65 billion to $13.75 billion.

Fidelity National shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.