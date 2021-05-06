PQ Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $126.6 million in the period.

PQ Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million.

PQ Group shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.