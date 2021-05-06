BrightView: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $6.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $651.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $584.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, BrightView said it expects revenue in the range of $640 million to $660 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.49 billion to $2.53 billion.

BrightView shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 48% in the last 12 months.