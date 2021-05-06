Business

Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $88.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 14 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

Oaktree Specialty Lending shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 63% in the last 12 months.

