Primoris Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $818.3 million in the period.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings to be $2.30 to $2.50 per share.

Primoris Services shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.