SunPower: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.4 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $306.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $305.8 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305.3 million.

SunPower shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.