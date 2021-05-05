Dine Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $25.6 million.

The Glendale, California-based company said it had profit of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.75 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The parent company of Applebee's and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $204.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $196.1 million.

Dine Brands shares have increased 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.