Jones Lang LaSalle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $103 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The financial and professional services company posted revenue of $4.04 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.75 billion.

Jones Lang LaSalle shares have climbed 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 89% in the last 12 months.