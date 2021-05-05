Business

Tupperware: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $45.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics posted revenue of $460.3 million in the period.

Tupperware shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased eightfold in the last 12 months.

