Business

Alico: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

FT. MYERS, Fla.

AliCo. (ALCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $55.9 million in the period.

Alico shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:29 AM

Business

Avista: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:20 AM

Business

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:18 AM

Business

OptiNose: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:10 AM

Business

CDW: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:07 AM

Business

Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

May 05, 2021 7:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service