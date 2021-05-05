Exelon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $289 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $9.89 billion in the period.

Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3 per share.

Exelon shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.