SPX Flow: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPX Flow Inc. (FLOW) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $18.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 44 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The engineered flow components maker posted revenue of $363.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $343.8 million.

SPX Flow shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.