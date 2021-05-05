HollyFrontier: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $148.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 53 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $3.5 billion in the period.

HollyFrontier shares have risen 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.