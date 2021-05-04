Vulcan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Vulcan Materials Co. (VMC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $160.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $1.20. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Vulcan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.85 to $5.30 per share.

Vulcan shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 12%. The stock has risen 62% in the last 12 months.