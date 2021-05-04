Global Payments: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $196.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.77 per share.

The electronics payment processing company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.81 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.76 billion.

Global Payments expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.87 to $8.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.55 billion to $7.63 billion.

Global Payments shares have declined slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.