Georgia airport gets new flights to Texas, North Carolina

A Georgia airport is gaining flights to two more cities.

American Airlines announced on Thursday that it will offer service from Columbus to Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, beginning Aug. 17.

Currently the airport's only commercial service is a brief Delta Air Lines hop to Atlanta.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports American served Columbus from 1989 until 1995 and from 2010 to 2013, both times offering regional jet service to Dallas/Fort Worth.

“Columbus has been on our radar for a while and we’re eager to offer additional air travel options to our largest hubs in Charlotte and Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Brian Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning.

Columbus Airport Commission Board Chair Don Cook said the flights will aid business and government travelers.

American will start selling tickets for the flights on Monday.