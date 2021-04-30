Business

IRadimed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.

IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

IRadimed shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

CSI Compressco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 7:23 AM

Business

Hill-Rom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 7:17 AM

Business

Orthofix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 7:15 AM

Business

Phillips 66: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 7:15 AM

Business

Newell Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 30, 2021 7:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service