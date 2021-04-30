IRadimed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRadimed Corp. (IRMD) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winter Springs, Florida-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 13 cents per share.

The maker of IV devices that can be used in MRI machines posted revenue of $9.2 million in the period.

IRadimed shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 24% in the last 12 months.