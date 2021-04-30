Hill-Rom: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $87.1 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.73 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $762 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Hill-Rom expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.32 to $1.36.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.10 per share.

Hill-Rom shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.