Orthofix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Friday reported a first-quarter loss of $5.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $105.6 million in the period.

Orthofix expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $455 million to $465 million.

Orthofix shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.