Cullen/Frost: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $116 million.

The bank, based in San Antonio, said it had earnings of $1.77 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

Cullen/Frost shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 73% in the last 12 months.