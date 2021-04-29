PG&E: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $123 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share.

The utility holding company posted revenue of $4.72 billion in the period.

PG&E expects full-year earnings in the range of 95 cents to $1.05 per share.

PG&E shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has declined 1% in the last 12 months.