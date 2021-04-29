SolarWinds: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SolarWinds Corp. (SWI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The provider of information-technology management software posted revenue of $256.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, SolarWinds expects its per-share earnings to be 21 cents.

SolarWinds shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.