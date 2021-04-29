Allegheny Technologies: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The maker of steel and specialty metals posted revenue of $692.5 million in the period.

Allegheny Technologies shares have climbed 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has more than tripled in the last 12 months.