Teleflex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $74.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.58. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $2.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.44 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $633.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $621.3 million.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.65 to $12.85 per share.

Teleflex shares have increased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 30% in the last 12 months.