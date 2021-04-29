Business

Ares Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Ares Management LP (ARES) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $58.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $658.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $411.2 million.

Ares Management shares have risen 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 61% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

LKQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 6:14 AM

Business

West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 6:12 AM

Business

KBR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 29, 2021 6:01 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service