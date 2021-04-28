Wingstop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $13.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $70.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.1 million.

Wingstop shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.