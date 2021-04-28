Boeing: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $537 million in its first quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 92 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.53 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.17 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $15.22 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.38 billion.

Boeing shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has risen 88% in the last 12 months.