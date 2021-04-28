Santander Consumer: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $741.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.07 billion.

Santander Consumer shares have climbed 48% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.