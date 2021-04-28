Business

TriCo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

CHICO, Calif.

TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.6 million.

The Chico, California-based bank said it had earnings of $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $84 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $82.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

TriCo shares have increased 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 54% in the last 12 months.

