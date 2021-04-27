Armstrong World Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $35.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The ceiling and wall systems manufacturer posted revenue of $251.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.7 million.

Armstrong World Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $4 per share.

Armstrong World Industries shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 29% in the last 12 months.