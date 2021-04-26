Proofpoint: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Monday reported a loss of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $287.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.3 million.

Proofpoint shares have decreased slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 9% in the last 12 months.