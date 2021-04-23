AZZ: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $838.9 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings to be $2.45 to $2.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $835 million to $935 million.

AZZ shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 95% in the last 12 months.