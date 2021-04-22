Watsco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Watsco Inc. (WSO) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $55.1 million.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The heating and cooling company posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

Watsco shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 96% in the last 12 months.