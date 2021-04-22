MarineMax: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MarineMax Inc. (HZO) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $38.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clearwater, Florida-based company said it had net income of $1.69.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The recreational boat dealer posted revenue of $523.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $444 million.

MarineMax expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 to $5.65 per share.

MarineMax shares have risen 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.