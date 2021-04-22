Chart Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $25.6 million.

The Ball Ground, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The equipment maker for the energy sector posted revenue of $288.5 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.3 million.

Chart Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.65 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion.

Chart Industries shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.