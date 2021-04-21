NextEra Energy Partners: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $202 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.66.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $246 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.1 million.

NextEra Energy Partners shares have climbed roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 60% in the last 12 months.