Business

Coke: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Coca-Cola Co. (KO) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The world's largest beverage maker posted revenue of $9.02 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

Coke shares have decreased 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 12% in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business Columns & Blogs

Investor Column | When should you claim your Social Security benefits?

April 19, 2021 6:00 AM

Business

NASA’s Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet

April 19, 2021 7:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service