Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May rose 6 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; May corn fell 1 cent at $5.8825 a bushel; May oats was off .25 cent at $3.81752 a bushel; while May soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $14.2875 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was up .10 cent at $1.2157 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle fell .72 cent at $1.4015 a pound; April lean hogs rose 1.03 cents at 1.0445 a pound.